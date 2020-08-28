Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,675 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $34,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 80.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $395.59. The company had a trading volume of 710,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,293. The stock has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.98 and a 200-day moving average of $376.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

