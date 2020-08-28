Maecenas Price Reaches $0.0060 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Maecenas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $390,157.89 and $390.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,588,204 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

