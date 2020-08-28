MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading 5.7% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Pi Financial raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.50. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. MAG Silver traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.63. 323,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 699,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

MAG has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver by 1.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 45.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 70.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in MAG Silver during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

