Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Receives $22.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

MCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marcus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,701,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marcus by 29.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 755,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 172,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marcus by 25.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 172,955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marcus by 26.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 764,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 162,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Marcus by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 262,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 134,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MCS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,350. Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $449.45 million, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.22. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Marcus will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

