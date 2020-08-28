Maryland Capital Management Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.4% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after buying an additional 252,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $861,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after purchasing an additional 144,422 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $49,952,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 36.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 465,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,775,000 after purchasing an additional 124,146 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $395.59. The company had a trading volume of 709,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $379.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.81.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

