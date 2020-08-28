Maryland Capital Management Buys 2,987 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.1% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 9,616 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $8,261,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 55.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 130,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 46,263 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

VZ stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,859,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,382,281. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $245.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.