Maryland Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 367,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 3.1% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $33,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $110.79. The stock had a trading volume of 17,183,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619,437. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Argus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

