Maryland Capital Management Has $23.60 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $10.91 on Friday, hitting $1,639.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,012. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,652.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1,115.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,524.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1,385.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

