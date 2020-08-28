Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Medtronic by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,683 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Medtronic by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $528,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Medtronic by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,343,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after purchasing an additional 834,189 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.86. 5,699,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,130,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.