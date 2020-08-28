MetaMorph (METM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $305,439.49

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 34.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, BitMart, IDEX and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 75.1% higher against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a market cap of $305,439.49 and $73,349.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00041910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.93 or 0.05464272 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00032913 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 249,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,346,875 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BiteBTC, BitMart, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

