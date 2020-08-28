MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $770,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,456.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $584,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,905.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,005 shares of company stock worth $1,355,035 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 18.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MKSI traded up $3.19 on Friday, reaching $121.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.46. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $129.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.52.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

