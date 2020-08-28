Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $67.49. 6,332,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,655,957. Moderna has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $95.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The company had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,624,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $6,497,964.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,543.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,123,375 shares of company stock worth $74,335,153. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 48.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Moderna by 7,640.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Moderna by 3,109.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 119,138 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 94.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

