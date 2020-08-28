Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Mohawk Industries worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.33. 658,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.87. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $153.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Nomura upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

