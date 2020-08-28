Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Up 5.1%

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) shares rose 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 168,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 342,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.28). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 113.62% and a negative net margin of 514.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molecular Templates Inc will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,477,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,951,000 after purchasing an additional 566,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after buying an additional 442,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 55.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,890,000 after buying an additional 539,289 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 63.1% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,345,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 520,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 60,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

