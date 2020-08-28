Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Up 5.1%

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) shares rose 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 168,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 342,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,477,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,951,000 after purchasing an additional 566,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after buying an additional 442,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 55.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,890,000 after buying an additional 539,289 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 63.1% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,345,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 520,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 60,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.
Molecular Templates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEM)
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
