Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Trimmed by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,626,000 after acquiring an additional 286,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,771,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 32.6% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,662,000 after acquiring an additional 528,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,857,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,929,000 after acquiring an additional 48,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,659,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,907,000 after acquiring an additional 151,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.59, for a total value of $3,438,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,728.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,577,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $294.39. 404,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,384. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $296.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.75.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

