NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Trading 7.3% Higher

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Shares of NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.10. 398,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,349,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNVC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NanoViricides in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 3,931.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 60,928.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 107,844 shares in the last quarter.

NanoViricides Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as injectable and oral anti-influenza nanoviricide drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas, Epidemic Influenzas, and Seasonal Influenzas; DengueCide, an anti-dengue nanoviricide which is in pre-clinical development; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit