Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.44. 5,653,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,054,563. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $417.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.4253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

