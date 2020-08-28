Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 45,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.4% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,406,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,649 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,930,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,292,133,000 after purchasing an additional 256,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,494,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

VZ stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,864,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,382,311. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $245.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

