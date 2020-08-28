Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 7,000 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

XYL traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $81.98. The stock had a trading volume of 484,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,923. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

