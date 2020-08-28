Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Grows Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 111.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $417,295,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 433.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,034 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 350.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,438,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $892,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4,151.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,790 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

Aptiv stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,324. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

