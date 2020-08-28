Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.99. 20,315,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,161,027. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

