Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 113,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.25% of Methanex worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Methanex by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 151,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 26,094 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 20,679 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Methanex by 2,467.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Methanex by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Methanex from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James set a $21.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Methanex from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

NASDAQ MEOH traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 461,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,597. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.12. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.39 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

