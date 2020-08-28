Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Invests $863,000 in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 552.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Ingredion stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.33. The stock had a trading volume of 442,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.47. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

