Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 135,800 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,800 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 38,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.02. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.87. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

