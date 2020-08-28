Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 5,300 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,101,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,653,000 after acquiring an additional 533,000 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 388,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 192,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $63.39. 2,981,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,330,917. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. General Mills’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

