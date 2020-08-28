Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Trims Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.50. The stock had a trading volume of 748,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.59.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total transaction of $2,596,267.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,752.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. G.Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

