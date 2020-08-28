Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 6.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 65.3% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Visa by 5.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 23.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,223,951 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,346,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,593,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $216.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.93 and its 200 day moving average is $186.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

