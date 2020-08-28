Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 140,590 shares during the period. Nike comprises about 1.1% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.06% of Nike worth $98,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,903,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after buying an additional 2,106,053 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,672,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its position in shares of Nike by 556.3% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,100,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $205,905,000 after buying an additional 1,780,000 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,730,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887,583. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $112.79. The company has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.60.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $943,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,356 shares of company stock valued at $28,789,215 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

