NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Tops $0.0994 on Major Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000863 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $31.08 million and approximately $492,907.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00041882 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $632.17 or 0.05492612 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00032914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,763,413 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

