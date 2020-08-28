Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

NHYDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

NHYDY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.16.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

