NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

NVZMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NVZMY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,166. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.02. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

