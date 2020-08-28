Nuggets (NUG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $414.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 46.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $579,780.93 and approximately $414.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00132710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.70 or 0.01648200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00199239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00158169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

