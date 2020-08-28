Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Receives $30.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

OPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 111.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $2,014,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 110,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 29.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPI traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 163,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,929. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.24. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.50 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

