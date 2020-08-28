Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 201,100 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,072,595 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $272,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,846,841 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 431,341 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 156.0% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,806,641 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $114,045,000 after buying an additional 5,366,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,839,200 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $62,619,000 after purchasing an additional 99,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,834,380 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after buying an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cfra decreased their target price on Tapestry from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.47.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,808.00. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,454.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TPR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,959,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tapestry Inc has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

