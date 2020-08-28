Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys 109,100 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up about 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 328.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,323 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,983 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,879 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth $80,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

WFC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 25,750,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,425,074. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

