Olstein Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.52.

GS stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,690,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,763. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.28. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

