Olstein Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $12,270,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.6% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

GOOG traded up $10.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,644.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,940. The company has a market capitalization of $1,118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,524.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,386.08. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,659.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

