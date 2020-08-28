Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Middleby accounts for 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Middleby worth $7,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 9.9% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,681,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,190,000 after purchasing an additional 514,180 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Middleby by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,500,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,124,000 after acquiring an additional 137,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Middleby by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,015,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,507,000 after purchasing an additional 704,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 459.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,791,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,352,000 after buying an additional 2,292,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,434,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,617,000 after purchasing an additional 365,896 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.82. The company had a trading volume of 566,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,194. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Middleby Corp has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

