Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $5.82 Million Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $387,424,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,720 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,410,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,525,000 after purchasing an additional 707,726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,523,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,181,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,242,000 after purchasing an additional 326,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.89. 1,725,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,461. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $153.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. William Blair raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.24.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

