Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $6.42 Million Position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 118,950 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.86% of Greenbrier Companies worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 36,682 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after buying an additional 116,927 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $131,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,463 shares in the company, valued at $644,110.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,116 shares of company stock worth $692,825. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Greenbrier Companies stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.60. 277,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $762.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.46 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

