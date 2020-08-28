Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $6.69 Million Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

NYSE KEYS traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $97.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average is $96.65. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

