Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,200 shares during the period. Invesco accounts for about 2.1% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco worth $11,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,860,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,620,000 after buying an additional 46,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,292,000 after purchasing an additional 187,218 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,906,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,739 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 34.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,488,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 269.6% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,459. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

