Olstein Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 29.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 38.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.43. The company had a trading volume of 565,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,251. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Standpoint Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.41.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.