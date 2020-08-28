Olstein Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.5% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after buying an additional 439,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,814,000 after acquiring an additional 639,833 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,646,000 after acquiring an additional 227,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,806,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,832,000 after acquiring an additional 328,988 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Medtronic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,226,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,282,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.86. 5,699,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,130,906. The company has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average is $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

