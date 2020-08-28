Olstein Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Universal Health Services worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 51.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,245,000 after acquiring an additional 634,974 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 125.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,465,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $180,154,000 after buying an additional 537,738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 770.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 165,702 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,737,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $172,126,000 after buying an additional 162,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.62. The company had a trading volume of 202,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,153. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $157.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average is $105.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

