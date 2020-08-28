Olstein Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the period. eBay comprises approximately 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of eBay by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,793,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $513,657,000 after purchasing an additional 726,128 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of eBay by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,280,385 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $67,156,000 after purchasing an additional 65,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,422 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 12,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $711,189.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,290,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,396. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $54.27. 12,439,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,268,114. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

