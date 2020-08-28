Olstein Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 352.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 522.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 46,337 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,585,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,052,145. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.