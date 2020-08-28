Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 25,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. H&H International Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,005,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 989.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,178,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,035 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,281,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.99. 20,315,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,161,027. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

