Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its third quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $41-41.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.82 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.34-0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. Ooma has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $46,563.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,150 shares of company stock worth $846,485 over the last 90 days. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Earnings History and Estimates for Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit