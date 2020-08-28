Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $41-41.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.82 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.34-0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. Ooma has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $46,563.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,150 shares of company stock worth $846,485 over the last 90 days. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

