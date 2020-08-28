Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading Up 8.8%

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Pandion Therapeutics Holdco LLC (NASDAQ:ITOS) shares were up 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.92 and last traded at $29.61. Approximately 117,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 219,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITOS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

About Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Pandion Therapeutics Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandion Therapeutics Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit