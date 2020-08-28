Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading Up 8.8%

Pandion Therapeutics Holdco LLC (NASDAQ:ITOS) shares were up 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.92 and last traded at $29.61. Approximately 117,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 219,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITOS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

About Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains.

